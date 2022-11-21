Tributes pour in for Power Rangers star Jason David Frank – who has died aged 49

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has sadly died aged 49.

The actor starred as Tommy Oliver in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers from 1993 until 1996.

Jason’s manager Justine Hunt confirmed in a statement that he had died in Texas.

She did not give the cause of death or say when he died, but asked for privacy of his family and friends.

Rip Jason David Frank. The Greatest Power Ranger to have ever lived pic.twitter.com/8XDCRGEq36 — PuglifeGames (@PuglifeGamess) November 20, 2022

Following the news of his sudden death, Jason’s co-star Walter Jones – the original Black Ranger Zack – wrote on Instagram: “My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”

He added the hashtag: “May the power protect you” – a reference from the show.

Jason was originally only set for a 14-episode run in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but proved so popular he was brought on as a full-time ranger.

Although he started as the Green Ranger – and an evil opponent to the main gang – after his powers began to fade he morphed and became the group’s leader, the White Ranger.

Jason ended up starring in more than 120 episodes, and also appeared in a number of Power Rangers spin-off shows as recently as 2018.

All of Ranger Nation is deeply saddened by the loss of Jason David Frank. JDF brought countless smiles to fans over the years and will be greatly missed. May the Power protect him, always. 💚 — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) November 20, 2022

Jason married his first wife in the 1990s and they had two sons and a daughter. They divorced in 2001.

In 2003, the actor married his second wife, Tammie, and they have a daughter. She filed for divorce earlier this year.

Check out tributes to the star below:

