Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White – who has died aged 99

Legendary actress Betty White has sadly died aged 99.

The Golden Girls star died at her Los Angeles home on New Year’s Eve, just weeks before her what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17.

A host of Hollywood stars have paid tribute to the Emmy award-winning actress on social media, including Ryan Reynolds – who starred in the 2009 film The Proposal with Betty.

He wrote: “The world looks a little different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who worked with Betty several times, shared a tearful video message to Instagram, saying: “When I was a kid, I watched The Golden Girls with my grandmother and I fell in love with Betty White and then I got to work with her and I fell in love with her for real. And I had the greatest honor and pleasure of being really close with her and calling her a really, really good friend. One of my best friends.”

“She was everything that you wanted her to be and more. So please honor her by laughing and drinking vodka—because she loved vodka, and playing Scrabble—because she loved to play Scrabble, and watching her on Golden Girls and all the amazing things that she was a part of. Hug your animals because she loved animals more than anything in the world. Miss Betty White, you are now my angel and I love you always.”

Steve Martin tweeted: “In 1974, I was an obscure opening act for [singer] Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line.”

“I loved Betty White, so I went up to them: ‘I’m so honored to meet you both.’ And then I said, ‘Isn’t Linda great?’ She said, ‘We came to see you.’ I said, ‘Why?’ ‘Because we heard you were funny.’ I was elated.”

Actress Reese Witherspoon tweeted: “So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh!”

US president Joe Biden tweeted: “Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.”

Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: “What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us.”

Betty’s death was confirmed by her agent Jeff Witjas, who told NBC News: “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever.

“I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”