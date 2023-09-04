Travis Barker’s ‘urgent family matter’ revealed after postponing Blink-182 tour dates

Travis Barker’s “urgent family matter” has been revealed, after he was forced to postpone the European leg of Blink-182’s tour.

The band were set to perform in Ireland and Scotland this week, but announced on Friday that the gigs would not be going ahead as scheduled.

PEOPLE has since reported that Travis had to urgently fly home after his pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was hospitalised.

An insider told the outlet that the reality star had a “brief” stay at the hospital, and is “back home now with her kids.”

The source added: “She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home, too.”

It’s unclear why Kourtney was hospitalised, but she was photographed leaving a hospital in Los Angeles on Saturday with Travis by her side.

In a statement shared via X, the band wrote: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.”

“More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler later sparked concern when she revealed she was “praying” for the couple.

The model, who shares two children with Travis, said: “I don’t know what’s going on, I just know that our kids are safe and sound — obviously that’s important to me.”

“Obviously, whenever they have to cancel shows, it’s a really big deal. I’m just praying that his immediate family – and the baby and Kourtney and everyone – is safe and OK.”

Kourtney, 44, announced her pregnancy by stepping out at a Blink-182 concert in June, holding a sign which read: “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

After Travis’ bandmates called the sign to his attention, the drummer made his way down off the stage to share a passionate kiss with his wife.

The pregnancy announcement made reference to Blink-182’s ‘All The Small Things’ music video, which sees a fan hold up a sign that reads: “Travis I’m pregnant.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) While this baby will be Kourtney and Travis’ first together, the couple already have children from past relationships. Kourtney shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign. Meanwhile Travis shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna – who he was married to from 2004 until 2008. He is also the step-father of Shanna’s 24-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.