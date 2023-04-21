Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler slams his ‘f***ing weird’ relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has slammed his “f***ing weird” relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, calling their romance “absolutely disgusting.”

The 48-year-old was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008, and the former couple share two kids together – Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

Travis is also the step-father of Shanna’s 24-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Speaking on the Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel podcast, she said: “I just think the whole thing is so f***ing weird.”

“I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous.”

The former Miss USA continued, “I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about. But I think the whole thing is really weird.”

Speaking about her ex-husband, she said: “I don’t even know Travis Barker anymore. We haven’t been together since almost 2010 to 2012 and I don’t even know him.”

“We only have our 17-year-old, who will be 18 this year, and then our work is done here, and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again. And I look forward to that day.”

Her comments come after Shanna recently claimed Kourtney posts more about her kids on social media that her own.

After a fan called Kourtney and Travis’ Hulu wedding special an “exploitative money grab,” Shanna replied: “She post more of my kids then [sic] her own lol.”

Kourtney shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick.