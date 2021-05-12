Travis Barker shows off NSFW purchase dedicated to Kourtney Kardashian

The Blink-182 drummer has been sharing insights into his and the KUWTK star's sex life

Travis Barker has showed off a NSFW purchase dedicated to Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer and the KUWTK star confirmed their romance in February, after years of being close friends.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Travis shared a photo of one of Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous Goop candles, which was personalised to say: “This Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm.”

Gwyneth released the $75 candle ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’ back in June last year, which the Goop website describes the candle as “a fitting follow-up to that candle” – referring to the viral ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle.

Travis and Kourtney have been sharing steamy snaps on Instagram in recent months, sharing insights into their relationship.

Last month, Travis shared a photo of himself playing the drums, captioning the post: “All day I dream about sex w/ you.”

The 45-year-old tagged his reality star girlfriend in the photo.

