Tom Hanks pokes fun at coronavirus diagnosis as he hosts first SNL at home

Tom Hanks has proven he really is back to full health – as he poked fun at himself on Saturday Night Live.

The much-loved Hollywood star hosted the first-ever SNL at home this weekend.

The A-lister shot the show at his home, and admitted that he has become like “America’s dad” after he was the first star to get the virus.

“This ‘Saturday Night Live’ is going to be a little different, for one thing it’s been filmed entirely by the ‘SNL’ cast who are currently quarantined in their homes,” he said in his opening monologue.

“Also, there’s no such thing as Saturdays anymore,” he joked. “And we’re not really live, but we’re doing everything we can to make this feel like the ‘SNL’ you know and love.”

Tom then went on to poke fun at his coronavirus diagnosis, saying people have never been more “uncomfortable” around him.

“Ever since being diagnosed I have been more like America’s dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable

Tom, 63, and wife Rita Wilson, 63, were both diagnosed with COVID-19 while on a film shoot in Australia last month.