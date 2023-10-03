Tom Hanks calls out company for using AI version of him in advert without his consent

Tom Hanks has called out a company for using an artificial intelligence (AI) version of him in an advert without his consent.

The Forrest Gump star, 67, took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a dental plan ad using likeness of him.

The Hollywood actor captioned the post: “BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it. – Tom Hanks”

The two-time Oscar winner has previously spoken about the use of AI in the entertainment industry.

During his appearance on The Adam Buxton Podcast earlier this year, Tom said the ability to manipulate human likenesses “inside a computer” had now “grown a billionfold,” adding that now “we see it everywhere”.

He said: “I could be hit by a bus tomorrow, and that’s it, but performances can go on and on and on and on.”

“Outside the understanding of AI and deepfake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone. And it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That’s certainly an artistic challenge, but it’s also a legal one.”

The topic of AI in the entertainment industry has dominated conversations in Hollywood in recent months amid the strikes.

US actors and writers had been striking over a number of issues, including better safeguards against unauthorised use of their images though AI.

The writers’ strike ended last week after 150 days of dispute, while the actors’ strike is ongoing.