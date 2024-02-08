Tish Cyrus reveals she had ‘psychological breakdown’ before divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus

Tish Cyrus has opened up about her “psychological breakdown” before her divorce from country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

The couple who married in 1993, share five children together – Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison, announced their divorce back in April 2022.

According to documents obtained by The Sun, Tish filed for divorce in Tennessee on April 6, and the filing read: “The parties have accumulated certain real estate furnishings and furniture, intangible assets and interests in other property during the course of their marriage.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, the mother-of-five and her daughter Brandi reflected on Tish’s divorce from her husband of 30 years.

“I’m over 50, I’ll be 57 this year. And when I literally was going through my divorce and trying to make that decision of stepping out of a 30-year marriage, I was terrified mostly.”

Brandi admitted: “And she really thought it was over.”

Tish agreed: “No, I thought I was going to be alone forever. And that was one of the times that I had the crippling breakdown of anxiety.”

“I joke about it and say I had a complete psychological breakdown.”

“There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary.”

Tish has since found love with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell and tied the knot in Malibu in August 2023.

Tish and Dominic, who is best known for playing Lincoln Burrows in the hit US show, went public with their relationship in July 2022 – and got engaged in April 2023.

Speaking of the relationship, Tish said: “We are so happy.”