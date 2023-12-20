Timothée Chalamet jokes it was ‘hard to be present’ after kissing session with Kylie Jenner at Beyoncé concert

Timothée Chalamet has joked that it was “hard to be present” after his kissing session with Kylie Jenner at a Beyoncé concert.

The actor and the reality TV star packed on the PDA at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop in Los Angeles back in September, confirming their romance.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the couple were spotted kissing and embracing in the crowd while watching the concert.

While promoting his new film Wonka, the Oscar-nominated actor chatted to Josh Horowitz of MTV, who reminded him of his attendance at the concert.

“That was great. Hard to be present,” Timothée answered with a smile on his face, seemingly alluding to his make-out session with the 26-year-old.

The outing was the first time fans got to see the pair as a couple.

A source has since told PEOPLE that Kylie has officially put the label of “boyfriend” on the star and that her family “loves” him.

“He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him.”

The source continued: “He is very supportive of her career and she of his.”

“They both try to attend important events for each other.”

Another source previously described their relationship as “fun and uncomplicated.”

At the time the insider said: “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy.”

“He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

“He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie,” the source continued.

“She likes that he is a private guy.”

Kylie and Timothée were first seen hanging out at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January.

The pair were later spotted out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny, and sparked romance rumours when they were spotted on a “secret date” outside Tito’s Tacos in LA back in April.