TikTok stars Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio officially split

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio have officially split.

The former couple were first romantically linked back in 2020 following Dixie’s breakup with fellow TikTok star Griffin Johnson.

Noah’s publicist told The New York Times: “We can confirm that the pair are no longer together,” adding that the pair “remain close friends.”

The former couple raised eyebrows back in August after Noah failed to attend Dixie’s 21st birthday celebrations in Las Vegas.

A the time, the 21-year-old took to Twitter to explain his absence from the event, writing: “Regarding Dixie’s birthday party, work has held me back from attending the fun in vegas. A lot of the work that is done behind the scenes, the stuff that makes all this other stuff possible.”

“As consumers of our content, please stop assuming the worst between us. we are both very hardworking and we understand that with being or striving for success, comes a lot of sacrifice.”

“We need the help of people who support/love us to bring us up and not down,” the Be Happy singer added.

Noah and Dixie took their relationship off social media, citing that the decision was “better for our mental health”.

Despite their break-up, former couple still follow each other on Instagram.