Tiger Woods’ ex Erica Herman sues his trust for $30 million after split

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has sued his trust for $30 million following their split.

Erica is seeking damages after she accused the professional golfer of locking her out of their Florida home.

According to an October 2022 lawsuit, which was obtained by NBC News, Erica claimed she was tricked into leaving the property after she was told to pack a suitcase for a holiday.

Tiger Woods ex-girlfriend Erica Herman is suing him for $30 million for kicking her out of his home 👀 pic.twitter.com/MdiHqbfaJ4 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 9, 2023

Erica alleged that once she arrived at the airport, she was informed she had been locked out of the home.

According to NBC News, Tiger’s attorneys filed a response to her lawsuit.

The document reportedly says that Erica was “advised that she was no longer welcome” at the home after the pair ended their relationship.

They added that she “responded to the breakup by filing this lawsuit.”

Tiger Woods facing legal clash with ex-girlfriend Erica Herman as Masters nearshttps://t.co/46173vzhFo pic.twitter.com/1JQDfhtzOi — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) March 10, 2023

According to a court filing obtained by People magazine, Tiger asked for Erica’s lawsuit to be heard before an arbitrator.

The trust’s lawyers added that under the professional golfer’s NDA with his ex, she “is required” to settle her issues with him through a confidential arbitration.

In suing Tiger’s trust instead of the golfer himself, his legal team says she wants to argue the claims in a “public forum”.