THIS legendary singer will perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Joni Mitchell is set to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The iconic singer has never taken to the awards ceremony’s stage before and will make her debut at the age of 80 on Sunday, February 4.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The singer is best known for her hits Both Sides Now, which was famously featured in that scene in Love Actually where Emma Thompson’s character suspects her husband may be having an affair, and Big Yellow Taxi.

Over the years, Joni has received 18 Grammy nods, winning 9 and received a lifetime achievement award back in 2002.

Joni is nominated for Best Folk Album for Joni Mitchell at Newport.

The 70s icon only recently returned to performing after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015.

Other artists who will perform on stage at the 66th Grammy Awards include Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Olivia Rodrigo.

The nominations for next year’s ceremony were announced last month – with SZA leading the full list of nominees with nine nominations, while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét secured seven nods each.

Comedian and host Trevor Noah has announced his return to host this year’s awards.

