This is why Oprah Winfrey is trending on Twitter

Oprah Winfrey has come under fire for comments she made about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fractured relationship with the Royal Family.

The talk show host, who is currently trending on Twitter, said in a new interview that she hopes Queen Elizabeth’s recent death will help the couple “make peace” with the rest of the royals.

She told Extra: “I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer – and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking. And hopefully, there will be that.”

Oprah’s comments came over a year after she sat down with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a tell-all interview.

In the CBS special, the couple made a number of shocking claims about the Royal family, as they discussed their decision to step down as senior working royals.

Meghan bravely opened up about feeling suicidal while pregnant with her first child Archie, claiming that she asked for help but was told “it wouldn’t be good for the institution”.

She also claimed there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” Archie’s skin might be when he was born.

Fans have taken to Twitter to slam Oprah for her recent comments, with one writing: “Oprah forgets she started this. Maybe an apology would help with the peacemaking?”

Another tweeted: “Oprah, you had plenty of opportunities to ask real questions & dispute some of the things said. But, you didn’t. And trying to convince the public that this wasn’t choreographed to the nth degree? Come on, Sis. You can’t fool us anymore..”

A third penned: “Instead of trying to backtrack and deny she was complicit in the trashing of the RF in the Meghan & Harry interview, Oprah should donate everything dollar she made from that interview to The Princes Trust.”

