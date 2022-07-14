This is why Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson kept their baby news secret for months

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are set to welcome a new baby in the coming weeks.

The on-off couple, who are already parents to a four-year-old daughter named True, are expecting their second child together via surrogate.

Khloe’s rep confirmed the news in a statement to Page Six earlier today, telling the outlet: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” they added.

A source has since told E! News that Khloe was trying to keep news of her growing family under wraps, after news of Tristan’s paternity scandal broke last December.

However, a leak of the story put the Good American founder in a tough spot, and she was forced to confirm the news.

The insider said: “Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan’s actions.” “Khloe’s hand was forced to confirm the pregnancy before she was ready to announce,” they added. According to Page Six, Khloe and Tristan are expecting a baby boy. A source told the outlet: “Khloe has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family.” Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019. Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown. Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year. Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all. Personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021, and insisted Tristan was the father in a paternity lawsuit. Tristan admitted to having sex with the fitness model on his 30th birthday last March, but questioned whether he was really the father of her baby and requested a paternity test. Weeks later, the NBA star revealed the results of the paternity test confirmed that he is, in fact, the baby’s father. Tristan wrote on Instagram in January: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.” “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.” “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.” Tristan is also father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and four-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.