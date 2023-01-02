This is why fans think Miley Cyrus is taking aim at her ex Liam Hemsworth in new song

Miley Cyrus is finally set to release new music next week.

The 30-year-old is making a comeback to the charts with her new single Flowers on January 13.

The songstress has already shared a teaser of the track on Instagram, in which she sings the lyrics: “I can love me better than you can.”

Fans have since pointed out that Miley is releasing the song on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, which is January 13.

Miley and Liam struck up a romance after meeting on the set of the film The Last Song in 2008.

The former couple got engaged in 2012 but parted ways the following year.

They then reunited in 2015, got married in December 2018, before calling it quits for good in August 2019.

Miley and Liam later finalised their divorce in January 2020.

Since their break up, the former couple have kept the details of their split out of the spotlight.

However, the songstress admitted she will “always” love her ex-husband during an episode of Barstool Sports in 2020.

Miley said: “I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Despite there being a lot of love between them, Miley acknowledged that “there was too much conflict” in their relationship, which eventually led to their split.

She said: “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Following their split in 2019, Miley briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter, before she moved on with Cody Simpson.

Miley and Cody called it quits in August 2020 after almost a year of dating, and the Wrecking Ball singer is now dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando.

Meanwhile, Liam has been in a relationship with Aussie model Gabriella Brooks for three years.