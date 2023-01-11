This is why everyone’s talking about Milly Alcock at the Golden Globes

Milly Alcock had viewers in hysterics on Tuesday night, as she appeared on stage at the Golden Globes looking slightly worse for wear.

The 22-year-old is best known for playing the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House Of The Dragon, which won Best Television Series at the awards ceremony.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the actress giggled on stage as she clung to her co-star Emma D’Arcy, who plays the older version of Rhaenyra in the series.

Milly Alcock, Emma D’arcy and Miguel Sapochnik receive the #GoldenGlobe for Best Drama Television Series for House of the Dragon pic.twitter.com/AFhMyiJYuS — best of milly alcock (@millysource) January 11, 2023

Taking to Twitter, viewers questioned whether Milly had too much to drink at the event, and suggested she “eat some bread” to sober up.

One Twitter user wrote: “Milly Alcock wasted at the golden globes is top tier.”

Another tweeted: “LMAO @ Natasha standing next to a drunk Milly Alcock, someone get this girl some bread! loved every minute of that.”

A third viewer commented: “Milly Alcock trying to hold it together on that stage is the bravest thing I’ve seen all night.”

Milly Alcock wasted at the golden globes is top tier pic.twitter.com/vE2YJt1fKy — ya girl (@qlou112) January 11, 2023

milly alcock slightly drunk on golden globes holding emma d’arcy with her life iconic pic.twitter.com/MuNYrvLlgP — amanda (@natasharromanof) January 11, 2023

Milly Alcock is so drunk rn lmao I love her #GoldenGlobes — Josh (@JoshFromIndy) January 11, 2023

Milly Alcock drunk off her arse at the Golden Globes being my spirit animal is sending me 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Q9IvcloVSL — TQ 🖤 (@TqValyrian) January 11, 2023

