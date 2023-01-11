The Banshees of Inisherin leads the 2023 Golden Globes winners list

The Golden Globes took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the awards show from the Beverly Hills Hotel, and a host of famous faces were in attendance.

On the night, Eddie Murphy received the coveted Cecil B DeMille award – which is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Five-time Golden Globe Award winner and sixteen-time nominee Ryan Murphy also received the Carol Burnett Award.

It was a great night for the Irish, as Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees of Inisherin won big at the awards ceremony.

The dark-comedy won the awards for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor for Colin Farrell and Best Screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh.

Check out the full list of winner’s below:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans – WINNER

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

.@banshees_movie WINS the award for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy! Congratulations on your big WIN tonight! 🥳 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DLrvYVx5pr — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Best Director, Motion Picture

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrman – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Steven Spielberg – The Fablemans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis – WINNER

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár – WINNER

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Soak in the WIN! Congratulations to our winner for Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy, Colin Farrell! ✨😌 Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on NBC and Peacock now! pic.twitter.com/TDgxB9rPZy — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carrie Mulligan – She Said

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Todd Field – Tár

Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Enjoy every second of it, Martin McDonagh. Congratulations on your 👏 WIN 👏 for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for the film @banshees_movie! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PMrNx62RxE — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Gudnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon – WINNER

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

Carolina – Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) – WINNER

Best Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – WINNER

Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Television Series, Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon – WINNER

Ozark

Severance

House of the Dragon wins the award for Best Drama Television Series at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/7cqF8cqQTs — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Abbott Elementary – WINNER

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone – WINNER

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

.@quintabrunson has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for her performance in #AbbottElementary! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/poW1YkkoV9 — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) January 11, 2023

Best Miniseries, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark – WINNER

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domnhall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird – WINNER

Richard Jenkins – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus – WINNER

Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus