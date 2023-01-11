Ad
The Banshees of Inisherin leads the 2023 Golden Globes winners list

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The Golden Globes took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the awards show from the Beverly Hills Hotel, and a host of famous faces were in attendance.

On the night, Eddie Murphy received the coveted Cecil B DeMille award – which is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Twitter

Five-time Golden Globe Award winner and sixteen-time nominee Ryan Murphy also received the Carol Burnett Award.

It was a great night for the Irish, as Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees of Inisherin won big at the awards ceremony.

The dark-comedy won the awards for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor for Colin Farrell and Best Screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh.

Check out the full list of winner’s below:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans – WINNER
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Director, Motion Picture

  • James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrman – Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
  • Steven Spielberg – The Fablemans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • Austin Butler – Elvis – WINNER
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman – The Son
  • Bill Nighy – Living
  • Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Diego Calva – Babylon
  • Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver – White Noise
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
  • Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár – WINNER
  • Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis – The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas – Blonde
  • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

  • Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Margot Robbie – Babylon
  • Anya Taylor Joy – The Menu
  • Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

  • Brad Pitt – Babylon
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
  • Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
  • Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

  • Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
  • Carrie Mulligan – She Said

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking
  • Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

  • Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hildur Gudnadóttir – Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz – Babylon – WINNER
  • John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

  • Carolina – Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
  • Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Lift Me Up – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • Naatu Naatu – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) – WINNER

Best Foreign Language Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – WINNER
  • Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
  • Decision to Leave (South Korea)
  • RRR (India)

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Best Television Series, Drama

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon – WINNER
  • Ozark
  • Severance

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical

  • Abbott Elementary – WINNER
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

  • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner – Yellowstone – WINNER
  • Diego Luna – Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott – Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

  • Donald Glover – Atlanta
  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

  • Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton – The Crown
  • Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya – Euphoria – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – WINNER
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Miniseries, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Black Bird
  • DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Dropout
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
  • Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
  • Lily James – Pam & Tommy
  • Julia Roberts – Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Taron Egerton – Black Bird
  • Colin Firth – The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
  • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama

  • John Lithgow – The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
  • John Turturro – Severance
  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary – WINNER
  • Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama

  • Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Julia Garner – Ozark – WINNER
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture

  • F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
  • Domnhall Gleeson – The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird – WINNER
  • Richard Jenkins – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture

  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus – WINNER
  • Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
