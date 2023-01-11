The Banshees of Inisherin leads the 2023 Golden Globes winners list

The Golden Globes took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the awards show from the Beverly Hills Hotel, and a host of famous faces were in attendance.
On the night, Eddie Murphy received the coveted Cecil B DeMille award – which is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.
Five-time Golden Globe Award winner and sixteen-time nominee Ryan Murphy also received the Carol Burnett Award.
It was a great night for the Irish, as Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees of Inisherin won big at the awards ceremony.
The dark-comedy won the awards for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor for Colin Farrell and Best Screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh.
Check out the full list of winner’s below:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans – WINNER
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
.@banshees_movie WINS the award for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy! Congratulations on your big WIN tonight! 🥳 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DLrvYVx5pr
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
Best Director, Motion Picture
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrman – Elvis
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Steven Spielberg – The Fablemans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Austin Butler – Elvis – WINNER
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Hugh Jackman – The Son
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva – Babylon
- Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver – White Noise
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Cate Blanchett – Tár – WINNER
- Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Soak in the WIN! Congratulations to our winner for Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy, Colin Farrell! ✨😌
Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on NBC and Peacock now! pic.twitter.com/TDgxB9rPZy
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
- Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Anya Taylor Joy – The Menu
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Brad Pitt – Babylon
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carrie Mulligan – She Said
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Enjoy every second of it, Martin McDonagh. Congratulations on your 👏 WIN 👏 for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for the film @banshees_movie! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PMrNx62RxE
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Gudnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon – WINNER
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- Carolina – Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Lift Me Up – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Naatu Naatu – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) – WINNER
Best Foreign Language Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – WINNER
- Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
- RRR (India)
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Television Series, Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon – WINNER
- Ozark
- Severance
House of the Dragon wins the award for Best Drama Television Series at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/7cqF8cqQTs
— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023
Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- Abbott Elementary – WINNER
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Kevin Costner – Yellowstone – WINNER
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
- Zendaya – Euphoria – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – WINNER
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
.@quintabrunson has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for her performance in #AbbottElementary! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/poW1YkkoV9
— Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) January 11, 2023
Best Miniseries, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Black Bird
- DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama
- John Lithgow – The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
- John Turturro – Severance
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary – WINNER
- Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Julia Garner – Ozark – WINNER
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture
- F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Domnhall Gleeson – The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird – WINNER
- Richard Jenkins – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus – WINNER
- Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash – DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus