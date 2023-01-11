Ad
Colin Farrell wins Best Actor at the 2023 Golden Globes

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Colin Farrell won the Best Actor award at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Irish actor picked up the trophy for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

The dark-comedy, which was filmed on Inis Mór and Achill Island, also picked up the awards for Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Best Screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh.

In his acceptance speech, Colin paid tribute to his co-star Brendan Gleeson – who was also nominated for an award on the night.

He said: “Brendan, I just, I love you so much.”

“I love that I get to cohabitate this creative space with you every day. All I did when I came to work every day was aspire to be your equal.”

“I’m not saying I even got there, but the aspiration kept me going. And I’ll thank you for that for the rest of my days also.”

Colin also thanked director Martin, saying: “Martin McDonagh, I owe you so much, man.”

He described the London-Irish filmmaker as his “dance partner” who “changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful to you for the rest of my days”.

The 46-year-old concluded his speech with a message for his sons James and Henry, saying: “I love you so much.”

Brendan and his co-star Barry Keoghan missed out on the first award of the night, Best Supporting Actor, which went to Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan.

Another Banshees star, Kerry Condon, lost out to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Check out the full list of winners here.

