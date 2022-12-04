This is why everyone’s talking about Chad Michael Murray

Everyone is talking about Chad Michael Murray.

Last year, the actor starred in a hallmark holiday film titled Angel Falls Christmas.

Although it was released over 12 years ago, clips of the film began making the rounds on social media as the festive season approached.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Murray (@chadmichaelmurray)

Viewers of the film have been taking to social media to point out a scene where Chad gave them the “ick”.

The scene in question takes place on an ice rink, and for a two-second-long clip, the actor is seen “skating” over to a barrier.

However, fans pointed out that it is blatantly obvious that he was pretending to ice skate, and was actually just gliding along the ground.

One Twitter user wrote: “i just got the ick from chad michael murray. didnt think that was possible. if HE can ick me out than im never finding a good one,” as another said: “I’ve never had the ick as much as I have watching chad Michael-Murray in angel falls Christmas.”