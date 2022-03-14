10 Hilarious Dating ‘Icks’

Have you ever gotten “the ick”?

According to dating expert Hayley Quinn, the “ick” is when you get a sudden cringe feeling towards someone you’re dating that almost immediately puts you off them.

Some popular icks include when your partner is rude to hospitality staff, when they put on a baby voice, and when they are obsessed with star signs.

We’ve taken a look at some of the funniest icks shared by Twitter users:

1. When the barber has to pump his little chair up

Girls sharing their icks is the funniest trend of 2022 and I won’t hear any different. This one has ended me:

‘When the barber has to pump his little chair up’ 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pGSoriRd3Z — Charlotte Tiger (@Charlotte_Tiger) February 4, 2022

Them being spun round on the barbers chair to view there hair cut in the mirror 😭 like a reveal I can’t do it — Liv (@OliviaCorcoran_) October 15, 2020

2. When they drop a coin and have to chase after it

new ick unlocked: a fully grown man chasing after a £1 coin that’s rolling away from him rapidly @IainDoesJokes — kp (@___kvpx) March 12, 2022

3. When they have a Tesco Clubcard

I saw a girl on insta say a man having a Tesco Clubcard gives them the ick and I can’t stop thinking about it 😂😂 — jordan (@jordanking_) September 21, 2021

4. When they chase after a paper receipt in the wind

Saw this tik tok and one of the comments said she got the ick from the way her bf chased a paper receipt in the wind 😭 — Delle de Jour (@d_socha) March 9, 2022

5. When they hold an umbrella and it goes inside out

Holding an umbrella is enough to give me the ick but if that umbrella turns inside out they are never seeing me again — Harriet Loynes (@harrietloynes) October 15, 2020

6. When they wait for the lifeguard to let them go down the slide

someone said they get the ick when they see a man waiting for the lifeguard to let them go down the slide 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — ᵕ̈ (@444molls) January 4, 2022

7. The noise he makes after eating something hot

What gives you the ICK?! When he eats something hot and does the osksfosgsgn thing to cool it down🤮 — 9in10 (@9in10) December 24, 2021

8. When they try to merge lanes but no one lets them in

How can someone say she got the ick cause her man tried to merge lanes & no one would let him in 😂😂😂😂😂 — JM (@jtamx_) November 28, 2021

9. When their swimming trunks inflate in the water

Someone said they got the ick when their man’s swimming trunks inflated under water 💀💀 https://t.co/IqpkT4ttN2 — Sania (@SaniaRiaz_) December 21, 2021

10. When they stamp near a pigeon and it doesn’t move

These 4 are my faves along with ‘when he orders soup of the day’. I’ve made a highlight on IG cos the responses were legit perfection pic.twitter.com/HlrvAz7bKK — jack rem x (@jackremmington) December 12, 2021