This is why everyone’s talking about Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg

A clip of Andrew Garfield flirting with Amelia Dimoldenberg at the Golden Globes has gone viral on social media.

The pair first met at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in November, when Amelia interviewed Andrew on the red carpet.

At the time, fans pointed out the chemistry between them as Amelia admitted she’s been trying to get him to appear on her YouTube series Chicken Shop Dates for years.

amelia dimoldenberg and andrew garfield interviews are very important to me pic.twitter.com/a3u5o2iTqd — uly (@sairated) January 12, 2023

Less than two months later, Amelia bumped into Andrew again as she interviewed celebrities on the Golden Globes red carpet.

After the Spider-Man star walked over to her, Amelia said: “We must stop meeting like this…”

Andrew replied, “I only ever want to see you,” before Amelia interrupted by saying, “What?”

“I didn’t finish my sentence,” Andrew laughed. “I only ever want to see you in these kinds of situations.”

Amelia then confessed she wanted to invite him to her birthday party on the 30th of January, which prompted Andrew to enquire about her star sign.

After confirming she’s an Aquarius, the actor replied, “If you have a sun sign that’s the same as the moon sign of someone else, it’s good.”

When asked why it would be an issue, Andrew continued: “I don’t think we should explore this.”

Amelia replied: “Ok well I’m not even asking to. You’re the one who’s obsessed with me!”

Andrew then told her, “That’s what I’m saying. I’m scared what it could turn into and I’m not ready for that,” before she quipped back, “Oh ok, well I am.”

Sorry??? The chemistry between Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield??? The way he’s looking at her??? Him grabbing her hand on the mic??? Chicken shop date when??? pic.twitter.com/AUC8xDSPem — Aoife💃 (@aoifedevirgo) January 12, 2023

A clip of their interview has since gone viral on social media, as fans are now calling for the pair to date in real life.

One fan tweeted: “listen i don’t really care about celebrities anymore but i personally need amelia dimoldenberg and andrew garfield to be dating like immediately.”

Another commented: “if a man doesn’t look at me the way andrew garfield looks at amelia dimoldenberg then I don’t want him.”

A third fan wrote: “Ok listen… I know they’re real people but I shipped Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield SO hard okay? They were huge to me. But now… I think Andrew’s current soulmate is Amelia from chicken shop date and I need them to be together. For ME.”

if a man doesn’t look at me the way andrew garfield looks at amelia dimoldenberg then I don’t want him pic.twitter.com/0IiFwF3POP — tick, tick… (@BohoDayz) January 12, 2023

the only person i want near andrew garfield to interview is amelia dimoldenberg and that’s it. pic.twitter.com/uWXmhyykuG — aisha 🧩 (@simpfordamelios) January 12, 2023

i’m still thinking about this like… andrew: “i don’t think we should explore this!”

amelia: “you’re obsessed with me!”

andrew: “i know that’s exactly what i’m saying! i’m afraid of what this could turn into! i’m not ready for that sort of thing!”

like STAND UPPPPP OH MY GOSH https://t.co/BZVnnNJ6Rv — hannah || fan account (@sournaya) January 12, 2023

I AMM SOOOO OBSESSED WITH THEM!!! I NORMALLY DONT SHIP IRL PEOPLE BUT PLS WE ALL KNOW ANDREW WANTS AMELIA LIKE,, 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fBZTwW1NAL — nam (@nfrblvd) January 11, 2023

From now on, I will only be reading Amelia and Andrew chicken shop fanfiction. pic.twitter.com/nK0vf42GFX — GG | he whispers “im the fallout” era | (@its_gpowww) January 13, 2023