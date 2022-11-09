This is why Drake and 21 Savage are being sued for $4 million

Drake and 21 Savage are being sued for $4 million over their fake Vogue cover.

The rappers recently collaborated on an album called ‘Her Loss’, and Drake took to Instagram last month to share a fake cover of the fashion magazine to promote it.

Alongside the photo of him and 21, the Take Care artist wrote: “Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment. Her Loss Nov 4th.”

Condé Nast, who publishes Vogue, is now seeking at least $4 million dollars in damages from the rappers.

According to legal documents obtained by E! News, the media company alleged that by sharing a fraudulent cover on social media, the duo created a “widespread promotional campaign” that is “built entirely” on the Vogue trademarks that were not authorized for use.

The lawsuit also claims that the rappers not only distributed the fake cover among their 135 million combined social media followers but also across “North America’s largest metropolitan areas,” as well as posters of the cover.

The publisher also noted in the suit that despite Drake thanking Anna Wintour in his Instagram caption, the editor-in-Chief of Vogue has no ties to these pictures or the promotion of their album, calling it a “deceptive campaign.”

The company wrote: “All of this is false. And none of it has been authorized by Condé Nast. Vogue magazine and its Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour have had no involvement in Her Loss or its promotion, and have not endorsed it in any way.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Drake and 21 Savage were asked to “cease their infringing activities and take appropriate remedial measures to curtail further public confusion” but failed to do so.