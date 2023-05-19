This is why Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s wedding will NOT be shown on Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s wedding will not be shown on Selling Sunset.

Earlier this month, the couple announced they had secretly tied the knot after one year of dating.

Taking to Instagram at the time, the reality star wrote: “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

Chrishell continued: “If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥.”

Much to fans’ disappointment, the Selling Sunset star has revealed viewers will not witness them exchanging vows on the upcoming season of the Netflix show.

She told E! News: “I think that it’s a balance thing on a show like this, of what to share and what not to share, and I think that it is important that we are open and we shine a light on a love that I think is so beautiful.”

“But that being said, it’s also important to keep some things for us.”

“We went the most untraditional route you could go,” Chrishell explained of her Las Vegas wedding to G.

“Everything that you’re supposed to do, we did not do. I mean, day of, we just decided to, we just picked an outfit that we liked from our closet, no thought had gone before.”

“We forgot to do the traditional engagement. We bypassed that whole spot, the paperwork, all the things that people get stressed about, all this stuff.”

“”Even though it’s the most untraditional marriage in the way that things are supposed to go, it has been the most important and meaningful thing in my life. So I think everybody has their own path of the way they do things. It was so imperfectly perfect.”

Speaking of their families, Chrishell explained: “They knew, but it was one of those things. We really did do this so last-minute that we decided that this one was going to be for us. But they could watch on a livestream.”

The Selling Sunset star also revealed this wasn’t the last time she planned to wed her love.

“We promised we’re going to just do it every year, whether it’s another Vegas situation or somewhere else.”

“But just every year, something around the same time, spontaneous, fun, get everybody together and every single year, just celebrate.”