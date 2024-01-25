THIS is what an Academy member had to say about Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscar ‘snubs’

An Academy member has spoken out about Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s recent Oscar “snubs.”

Fans of the Barbie film were left shaken after the film’s lead, Margot and the director Greta, were not nominated for an Academy Award, in their respective categories of Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Director.

The box-office hit was nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, while Ryan Gosling, who played Ken, secured a nod for his role alongside America Ferrera, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

A member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, has now spoken out regarding the actress and filmmaker’s “snubs.”

They told PEOPLE: “I feel sad that that recognition, which is so deserving, was snubbed because it’s wrong on every level.”

The source noted that largely “each category, each branch nominates from their branch,” except for best picture, which is voted on by all members.

Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office. Oscar nomination goes to … Ken. #Barbie #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/mQ8xlYPzc3 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 23, 2024



“That’s how the nominations work.”

“Every branch nominates for their branch and everybody votes for final voting.”

Academy members use preferential ballots weighted towards voters’ No. 1 and No. 2 favourites, however the source said that given how well the movie did across the ballot, it’s unclear “how the algorithm worked that she [Gerwig] didn’t get enough votes for a directing nod.”

The source continued: “Comedies traditionally don’t do well at the Academy.”

“And this is a film that, yes, was a comedy and it grossed over $1 billion. How do you not give credit to the director?”

The source then asked: “How many female directors had films that gross that?”

“This was a phenomenon.”

Check out all the nominees for the upcoming Oscar’s ceremony on March 2 here.