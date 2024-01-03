THIS is what Adam Driver has to say about playing two Italians back-to-back after being slammed by fans for accent

Adam Driver has been recently slammed by fans for his Italian accent in the biopic Ferrari, in which he portrays Italian entrepreneur, Enzo Ferrari.

The actor has played two Italians in back-to-back films, firstly playing Maurizio Gucci in 2021’s House of Gucci and most recently as Enzo in the highly-anticipated biopic.

Fans have since criticised the 40-year-old’s Italian accent.

Speaking on the podcast Smartless, hosted by Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, the Star Wars actor admitted that playing two Italians was not entirely strategic on his part.

He said: “So many people have been like, ‘How many Italians — ?’ I’m like, it’s just kind of worked out that way.”

He then joked that someone on his team probably should have warned him that, “it’s going to come up a lot.”

Adam continued: “But I’m like, you know, it’s Ridley [Scott] and it’s Michael [Mann] and they’re in my mind some of the best filmmakers. Who gives a s**t that it was two Italians back to back?”

He also joked that he’s, “probably” done playing Italian roles, after realizing how much he was asked about it in interviews.

“I’m surprised how much it comes up. It’s like, ‘You have a thing’, and I’m like, ‘It’s two! It’s two Italians! It’s just two’,” Adam added.

He admitted: “It’s more about Ridley Scott and Michael Mann and the projects themselves. Italy is not the first thing on my mind.”

Fans have since taken to X to comment on the star’s Italian accent.

I’m seeing Ferrari in theaters. Give me that outrageous Adam Driver Italian accent all day — Stoner Philly Fan (@StonerPhillyFan) December 24, 2023

I cannot for the life of me take Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari seriously with that fake accent—alas, I will be seeing it for the culture and Twitter mini review — agent bubblegum (@kaitduffy) December 22, 2023

The Adam Driver Italian accent in the Ferrari movie is hilarious. — Ewan Ross (@Mentoch) December 13, 2023

Adam Driver’s wacky accent in this FERRARI trailer is a hoot. 🤣 — Antoinette (@starshine_3) November 3, 2023