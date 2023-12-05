This is the ‘real reason’ why Britney reunited with her estranged mother Lynne after three years

Britney Spears’ explosive memoir helped heal her relationship with her mother Lynne, according to a new report.

The mother-daughter duo reunited over the weekend to celebrate Britney’s 42nd birthday, and were photographed cuddling on a couch together.

A family friend shared the photo on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Happy birthday to you @britneyspears I am so happy you and your Momma are together at last. Here’s to healing and a life of happiness, freedom, and bonds that will never be broken.”

Insiders have since told the Daily Mail that Britney and Lynne mended their relationship after the 68-year-old “apologised” to the pop star after reading her memoir.

“Lynne took ownership and she apologised. This was a huge turning point,” a source told the outlet.

“Britney is now reunited with those who mean the most to her in her family… they have finally heated their wounds and are looking forward to the future with positivity.”

The 42-year-old’s birthday was attended by her inner circle including her brother Cade, close friends and Lynne.

“They both were ready for this and Britney wanted this,” the insider added. “This was not a surprise on Britney in any way.”

A separate source added, “They were talking about having Britney come back home to Kentwood for a week or two so that she could spend time with her mom just the two of them.”

“Lynne wants this to happen and so do those around Britney.

“It will likely be a mission to make this happen without people finding out, but they really want to do this. It will be so good for the both of them.”

The insider added that Lynne is “on cloud nine” and feels “blessed” that she has been able to show Britney “how much she loves her on her birthday”.