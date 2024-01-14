THIS is the iconic singer Selena Gomez is set to portray in her upcoming film

Selena Gomez is reportedly set to portray an iconic singer in a new project directed by David O. Russell.

According to Variety, the music biopic is currently in pre-production.

Selena previously teased her involvement in the film earlier this week when she shared an image of her reading the star’s memoir.

The Only Murders In The Building actress is set to portray country, rock n’ roll and Latin legend Linda Ronstadt.

The singer is known for her 1970s albums “Heart Like a Wheel” and “Simple Dreams.”

Throughout her career she has released 29 studio albums, won 11 Grammys, and was honoured by both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

In 2014, the 77-year-old was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The cast has yet to be announced, however the publication confirmed that producers such as James Keach, who produced the 2019 documentary, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, and Linda’s manager, John Boylan have signed on.

Selena recently revealed that her last album would be her last as she aims to focus on her acting career.

Speaking on an unreleased episode of the Smartless podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the singer spoke about her music career.

She told the hosts that her next album may be her last, as she revealed: “I do feel like I have one more album in me.”

Selena announced that she wants to focus on her acting career, admitting that she would “probably choose acting,” when it comes to picking between her two talents.

She continued: “I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun.”

“But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like — I would like to find something to just settle on.”

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else.”