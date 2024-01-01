This is how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated New Years Eve together

Superstar couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated New Years Eve together.

The pair dominated headlines throughout the second half of 2023 as fans loved having a front seat to their whirlwind romance.

Taylor has been spotted at multiple football games of Travis’, as he plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The pair started off the celebrations after Travis won his game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The songstress and the NBA star were both spotted leaving the stadium together by a journalist from The Kansas City Star and uploaded a picture to his Instagram story.

In a new video shared on X, the couple, both 34 are seen sharing a New Years kiss as the clock struck midnight.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ringing in the new year with a kiss. pic.twitter.com/pCINgoZaK5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 1, 2024

This comes after Taylor spent Christmas Day cheering on her beau.

The pop singer attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri on December 25.

The Cruel Summer singer wore a Santa hat with her boyfriend’s jersey number on it, and was joined by her parents Scott and Andrea Swift, as well as her brother Austin.

Taylor Swift, Austin Swift and Andrea Swift arriving at the Chiefs game today! #NFL pic.twitter.com/GyDfJ25UFR — Taylor Swift Web (@tayswiftdotcom) December 25, 2023

Since finishing the South American leg of her tour, Taylor and Travis have reportedly been living together at his $6 million mansion in Kansas City.

During a recent interview with TIME magazine, Taylor gushed about their romance for the first time.

The singer admitted that the pair started seeing each other after Travis brought the songstress up on his podcast, New Heights.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she revealed. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

Contrary to popular belief, the pair were already a “couple” when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

Her appearance at the game garnered huge media coverage, and made headlines all over the world.

Taylor added: “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care…We’re just proud of each other.”

The songstress also added that she thinks football is “awesome” and a sport she has been “missing out on” her whole life.