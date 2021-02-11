The Oscars 2021 ceremony set to broadcast live from ‘multiple locations’

The annual award show has been postponed until April 25 due to the pandemic

The Oscars 2021 ceremony is set to broadcast live from “multiple locations”.

The annual award show is regarded as the most famous and prestigious awards in the entertainment industry, and was postponed from February 28 until April 25 due to the pandemic.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science have revealed they are making public health and safety a priority, as Los Angeles is under strict restrictions due to their large number of cases.

The Academy said in a statement: “In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritising the public health and safety of all those who will participate.”

“To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

The ceremony is set to broadcast from the show’s usual venue, the Dolby Theatre, as well as other locations.

Steven Soderbergh, Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher will produce the telecast.

The broadcast date was postponed to April, with other award ceremonies, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes, also pushing back their events.

The 2021 Oscars eligibility period was also extended from the end of 2020 through early next year to allow more time for films to be seen.

Nominations voting begins Friday, March 5, and runs through to Wednesday, March 10.

Nominations will be announced on Monday, March 15, followed by ABC’s broadcast of the 93rd Oscars ceremony on Sunday, April 25.

The Academy also announced the shortlists on Wednesday, which includes Saoirse Ronan’s film Ammonite up for the Music Original Score category.