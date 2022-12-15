The host of the 2023 Grammys has been announced

Trevor Noah has been announced as the host of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

This will be the third time The Daily Show host has presented the prestigious awards.

The ceremony is set to air live on February 5 from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on CBS.

In an interview with Billboard, Trevor revealed how his Daily Show end would influence the Grammy Awards.

“Some of us work on the Grammys together, some of us work on other shows that I’m producing. It’s almost like that moment in soccer,” he explained.

“As a soccer player, you’ll play for your club and then you’ll play for the national team and there was always a moment where a player would retire from the national team.”

“They’d say, ‘I’m no longer going to play at the international level, but I’ll still play for my club.’ And it’s always sad because they won’t be on the national team, but they’re still playing and they’re still playing with many of the players they know.”