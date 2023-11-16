The host for the 2024 Oscars has been revealed

The host for the 96th Academy Awards Ceremony has been announced.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to return as host for next year’s Oscars after successfully presenting last year’s awards.

This will mark the fourth time the late night host will present the show.

The 56-year-old took to his Instagram to reveal the news: “I am enthused to announce that I am returning to host the #Oscars on Sunday March 10th.”

“Please keep it between us, thanks. @TheAcademy”

Jimmy’s wife Molly McNearney is also set to return as an executive producer of the awards ceremony held in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

The presenter has previously hosted the awards show back in 2017 and 2018.

Academy chief executive Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said: “We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars.”

“They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience.”

“We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

The 96th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10.