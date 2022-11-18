The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag welcome their second child

The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have welcomed their second child.

A rep for the couple told Entertainment Tonight: “Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31am on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7 lb. and 9 oz.”

The reality star then confirmed the news via Instagram, sharing a selfie of her and her newborn and writing: “Thank you Jesus! 7.9 lbs 21″ Born 11:31.”

Heidi confirmed her pregnancy to Us Weekly back in June, telling the outlet: “I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer.”

The reality star previously said she was due to give birth in December and added: “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for.”

“And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

The couple also revealed it took “about 18 months” of trying before Heidi learned she was pregnant.

Heidi continued: “I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal.” “And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have.” “And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.” Spencer and Heidi tied-the-knot back in 2008, and in 2017 they welcomed their first child – a son named Gunner Stone.