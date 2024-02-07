The drama between the stars of Charmed explained

The internet has recently been flooded with rumours and speculation surrounding the ongoing feud between Charmed stars Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty.

The pair starred in the hit TV show which aired back in 1998 where they starred as the Halliwell sisters who learn to discover that they are descendants of a line of female witches.

Alyssa has since clashed with her former co-stars after rumours speculated about why her co-star Shannen left the show after its third season in 2001.

It has been said that Shannen (Prue) and Alyssa (Phoebe) did not get along during filming of the show, which led to Shannen’s exit in 2001.

However, the 52-year-old recently launched her podcast Let’s Be Clear, and in an episode with Holly Marie, they revealed that Shannen did not leave on her own accord.

They alleged that Alyssa played a role in Shannen getting fired by giving producers an ultimatum: her or Shannen.



Holly Marie recounted that during a meeting with one of the Charmed execs about why the star was fired, he said: “We didn’t mean to [fire Shannen], but we’ve been backed into this corner. We’re basically in this position where it’s one or the other.”

“We were told [by Alyssa] it’s her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.”

Shannon added that no one “in their right mind would quit a hit show that is paying them a ton of money [and] that they enjoyed doing.”

Alyssa has since denied these claims at a convention.

She said: “This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history.”

“I will add, though, with absolute certainty—everything was documented. There was a professional mediator (I was told Holly and Shannen would not participate in any mediation) and an on-set producer/babysitter who were both brought in to investigate all claims. It was then recommended by this mediator, after collecting testimony from cast AND crew—what changes should be made if the show was going to continue.”

“The studio, Aaron Spelling, and network made the decision to protect the international hit that was Charmed. I did not have the power to get anyone fired. Once Shannen left we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful.”

Shannen then fired back during a Charmed convention panel where she sat alongside Holly-Marie and Rose McGowan who starred as Paige Matthews in the series.

She said: “A lot of things have been said, and a lot of them very hurtful.”

“Holly and I, we were not mean on the podcast, my podcast, Let’s Be Clear. In fact, we went in and we edited out anything that we felt would cause more drama. We simply told the truth because the truth actually does matter. But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible.”

“At this point in my life with my health diagnosis — I’m sorry if I start crying — with fighting horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me,” she continued.

“We told it together, we told our truths and we are standing by our truths. There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told.”

“There is no brush flinging or shoe flinging. There is no lateness to set, there is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I was still living in them.”

Holly-Marie who since went on to star in Pretty Little Liars has now taken to her Instagram to address the recent drama, and wrote that she was “disappointed” with Alyssa’s statement.

Rose then took to the comments and wrote: “I love your big black heart and respect you, HMC. I love what the show has meant to people worldwide. Sometimes a mess has to be made for things to be cleaned up.”

“This for me is way bigger than a tv show, it goes to years of continuous behind the scenes character assassination and targeted reputation smearing because of narcissistic pathological jealousy.”

“I wish none of it had to be this way. I remain proud of everyone involved for the magic we wove and the magic created worldwide. Truth is uncomfortable, but magic never dies ❤️”