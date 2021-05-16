The best looks from the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards take place tonight, May 16.

Last year’s event was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, and honoured some of the most memorable moments in movies and TV from the 1980s until present day.

In honour of tonight’s show, we have rounded up our favourite red carpet looks from the 2020 event.

Take a look:

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson

Lily Collins

Lily Collins

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter