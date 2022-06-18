The Bachelorette stars Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya split just six months after the finale

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya have officially called it quits.

The couple, who got engaged on The Bachelorette finale in December, confirmed the sad news in separate statements on social media on June 17.

Michelle wrote on her Instagram Story: “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways, but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

Addressing her former fiancé directly, the 28-year-old continued: “To you, Nayte, you quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed.”

“I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support, and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me. At the same time, I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.”

In a separate statement, Nayte wrote: “When we both started this journey, we were looking for our Soulmates. Our forever. Our best friends.”

“However, as we grow and learn, we also realize that sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn’t somebody that you’re meant to spend the rest of your life with.”

“Hearts are heavy, emotions are high, and we are dealing with this the best way we can… We genuinely fell in love, and we genuinely became each other’s best friends.”

“Michelle and I will always cheer each other on, but moving forward, we will be cheering from a distance,” the 27-year-old explained, before reminding fans that they are both “human beings going through a breakup.”

The news comes just weeks after Michelle was forced to shut down split rumours, after she was spotted without her engagement ring on.

At the time, the former teacher explained: “There is a video circulating of me on a rooftop this weekend and I’m not wearing my engagement ring.”

“And what I will have to say is to the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment, you also had to be paying close enough attention to see one of my friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on and then place it back on my finger.”

“Just a friendly reminder that Nayte and I, we are human beings — not a zoo exhibit,” she added.

Michelle picked Nayte over Brandon Jones during the finale of ABC’s The Bachelorette in December.

The 28-year-old had previously appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.