Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd announces her engagement to Zach Davis

The couple are expecting their first child together

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd has announced her engagement to Zach Davis.

The couple are expecting their first child together, and celebrated their baby shower on Sunday.

At the event, Zach surprised his reality star girlfriend by popping the question, with Cheyenne sharing stunning snaps of the moment to Instagram.

The 28-year-old wrote: “speechless… We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever 🤍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Floyd (@cheynotshy)

She added: “thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!”

Zach also shared photos of the proposal to Instagram, writing: “She said yes! Put a ring on both of their fingers! I love you fiancé @cheynotshy today we celebrate a lifetime together!”

Cheyenne shares a three-year-old daughter named Riley with her ex Cory Wharton.

The MTV star rose to fame after documenting her pregnancy journey on Teen Mom, and she is expecting a baby boy with her fiancé Zach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Floyd (@cheynotshy)