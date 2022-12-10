Taylor Swift set to direct feature-length film

Taylor Swift is set to direct her first feature-length film.

The 32-year-old has written and original script which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures – the studio behind award-winning films such as Nomadland and The Shape Of Water.

The news comes after the singer made her directorial debut on her short film All Too Well.

The short film stars Stranger Thing’s Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien.

Since ‘All Too Well’ had a qualifying run, it’s reportedly eligible for the Best Live Action Short award.

According to the outlet, Taylor is “working with a top consulting firm to guide its awards campaign.”

The short film screened at the AMC Lincoln Square for one week in November 2021.

This excludes it from being eligible for Best Picture, however it is still eligible for Best Live Action Short – the eligibility window of which runs from October 1, 2021 until September 30, 2022.