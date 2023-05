Taylor Swift hints at reason behind Joe Alwyn split in new song

Taylor Swift has hinted at the reason behind her split from Joe Alwyn in her new song.

Last month, Entertainment Tonight reported that the Conversations with Friends actor and the singer had called it quits after six years together.

A source told the outlet at the time: “It was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any [of Taylor’s Era Tour] shows.”

On Friday, Taylor released a new vault track, which is only available on certain physical copies of her Midnights (The ‘Til Dawn Edition) album, titled You’re Losing Me.

Although she hasn’t confirmed whether the song is about Joe, the lyrics cryptically read: “You say, ‘I don’t understand,’ and I say, ‘I know you don’t.'”

“We thought a cure would come through in time / Now, I fear it won’t.”

Elsewhere, Taylor sings: “Do I throw out everything we built or keep it? / I’m getting tired even for a phoenix. Always risin’ from the ashes.”

“Stop, you’re losing me,” Taylor sings several times throughout the chorus, adding: “My heart won’t start anymore for you.”

The singer explains she “sent you signals” but that the subject refused to see them, adding her “face was gray” but “you wouldn’t admit that we were sick.”

“How can you say that you love someone you can’t tell is dyin’?” the 33-year-old sings. “How long could we be a sad song ’til we were too far gone to bring back to life?”

Taylor’s bridge concludes: “I wouldn’t marry me either. A pathological people pleaser. Who only wanted you to see her.”

It comes after claims Joe is “distraught” about Taylor’s new rumoured romance with Matty Healy.

The pop singer was linked to The 1975 frontman earlier this month, just weeks after her split from the British actor hit headlines.

The 33-year-old has since been spotted on numerous “dates” with Matty, and he’s even supported her during her ongoing Eras tour.

A source close to Joe has since told DailyMail.com: “Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself.”

Before they struck up an alleged romance, Taylor worked with Matty on her most recent album Midnights, which was released last October.

In January, Taylor also delivered a surprise performance at The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London.

While the source denied any suggestion there was an “overlap” between him and Matty, the insider continued: “Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him that they had become friends and he trusted her.”

According to The Sun, Taylor and Matty recently struck up a romance, almost ten years after they briefly dated back in 2014.

A source close to Taylor said: “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again,” the source continued.

“But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers.”

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.”

“Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

The source added: “Taylor’s pals are absolutely delighted because they reckon she and Matty are a brilliant match. Obviously putting two such ­famous names together means a lot of fan attention and a LOT of eyeballs on the pair.”

“But Matty and Taylor are sensible enough, and fame-equipped enough, to handle it. Both of them have been — often unfairly — dragged through the ringer on a global scale,” they added. “But crucially, they’re both brilliant, smart, kind people and, quite simply, have each other’s backs.”

It’s understood Taylor split from her ex Joe in February, and the actor has since been linked to Scottish actress Emma Laird.

Meanwhile, Matty split from ­singer-songwriter FKA Twigs last June, after three years together.

In recent months, the 34-year-old has been linked to Canadian model Charlotte Briar d’Alessio, but it’s unknown if they ever made things official.