Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce set to take the BIGGEST step in their relationship so far

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to take the biggest step in their relationship so far.

The couple have been dominating headlines ever since they were first linked in September, with fans obsessing over their whirlwind romance.

This comes after a new report recently revealed that Taylor is set to spend the next few weeks in the the football star’s mansion in Kansas City, he reportedly bought for the pair.

Now, another report has revealed the pair are set to “move in together.”

A moving truck was spotted outside of Travis’ mansion earlier this week, after the 33-year-old songstress finished her South American leg of the Eras Tour in Brazil and allegedly flew straight to Kansas City.

According to an insider who spoke to MailOnline, the Cruel Summer singer’s stay at the $6 million mansion is a “practice run” before they move in together for good.

The source said: “While Taylor is not officially moving in with Travis, her friends and family believe she isn’t exactly moving out either.”

“Everyone truly believes that Taylor and Travis are soulmates. Taylor also believes this, as does Travis.”

“They are both absolutely obsessed with each other and yes, very much in love. They want the same things in life – a future and possibly a family.”

Moving truck is seen at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City mansion as Taylor Swift prepares to settle in at his $6 million love nest during two-month break in her Eras tour.

So Taylor and Travis will have a romantic vacation together. Please give them your heart, guys! ❤️❤️❤️… pic.twitter.com/BxOXDHjcrU — Taylor Swift FC (@taylorswiftfcvn) November 29, 2023

The source continued: “If things continue going the way they are going they will continue to cohabitate because that is what couples in love do. This is kind of like a practice run in a sense.”

The publication revealed that the loved-up pair are planning to spend the holidays together, as Taylor is not due back on tour until February 2024.

“For Taylor, it is about where her heart is – and right now her heart is in his home in Kansas City with the man that she loves.”

Speaking of Taylor’s impressive property portfolio which includes a holiday house in Rhode Island, New York, and houses in Tennessee and Los Angeles, the source said the singer has no plans to sell these homes.

“These houses are not being sold and she is not getting rid of any of her stuff, nor is she putting it all into boxes and loading it in to Travis’s attic.”

According to TMZ, the NFL star purchased the $6million mansion in Kansas City in a “desperate bid” to secure more privacy amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

🚨 | Travis Kelce buys new $6 MILLION mansion for ‘extra privacy’ while dating Taylor Swift. — The mansion has a swimming pool, waterfall and mini golf course. pic.twitter.com/HPYdBBSpTz — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) October 19, 2023

It is understood that the luxury property is located in a gated community, and it holds 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms.

It also features a waterfall, a mini golf course and a tennis court.

An insider previously told the publication: “Taylor’s still smitten with Travis, But she realizes that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together.”

“Up until now it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules.”

The source continued: “But now Taylor and Travis can try to be as normal as their lives allow them to be.”

“They finally have the time and opportunity to spend some for real quality time together.”