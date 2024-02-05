Taylor Swift and Céline Dion shut down ‘snub’ claims backstage at the 2024 Grammys

Taylor Swift has shut down claims she “snubbed” Céline Dion at the 2024 Grammys.

The 55-year-old received a standing ovation as she made a surprise appearance at the ceremony on Sunday night, amid her ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome.

The legendary singer was there to present the final award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift.

The songstress scooped the award for her 10th studio album Midnights, and made history as the first person to win the category four times.

But as Taylor made her way on stage, fans couldn’t help but notice how she barely acknowledged Céline.

Viewers were quick to call Taylor out for “snubbing” such an icon.

Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary 🐐 was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul 🫠 pic.twitter.com/J7LggDVQD8 — eazy e (@estefs) February 5, 2024

However, there appeared to be no bad blood between them as they posed for a sweet snap backstage together afterwards.

The photo shows Taylor with her arm wrapped around a smiling Céline.

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift at the #Grammys — icons only!!!!! ⭐️ 📸: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy pic.twitter.com/ia6B8FSEx7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 5, 2024

Alongside Album of the Year, Taylor also took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

During her acceptance speech, she announced the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which will drop on April 19th.

Other big winners on the female-dominated night included Miley Cyrus, who won her first-ever Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song Flowers.

SZA also led the night with nine nominations, and took home three awards in total.

