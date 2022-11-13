Ad
Taylor Lautner marries Taylor Dome in stunning outdoor ceremony

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Taylor Lautner has married his girlfriend Taylor Dome in a stunning outdoor ceremony.

The couple tied the knot at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California on Friday evening in front of family and friends.

In photos published by MailOnline, the newly weds were seen locking lips after exchanging vows.

It comes just one year after Taylor, 30, proposed to his 24-year-old girlfriend – who he started dating in 2018.

The Twilight star shared the exciting news via Instagram at the time, writing:  “11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

His beau also shared the happy news with her Instagram followers, writing: “my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

