Taylor Hawkins had ten different drugs in his system when he died – according to officials

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Taylor Hawkins had ten different drugs in his system when he died, according to officials.

The Foo Fighters drummer was declared dead at his hotel in northern Bogota on Saturday at the age of 50.

In a statement following an initial forensic examination, the Colombian Attorney General’s Office said a preliminary urine toxicology test indicated the presence of 10 different substance – including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids.

The statement continued: “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death.”

“The Attorney General’s Office will continue to investigate and will duly inform the findings of forensic examinations in due time.”

Taylor’s untimely death was confirmed in a statement by his bandmates Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

Taylor is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

They said: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.”

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

