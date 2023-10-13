Sophie Turner unfollows sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra on Instagram – amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner has unfollowed her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.

The pair, along with Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle branded themselves the ‘J Sisters’ back in 2019 upon their husbands’ musical comeback as the Jonas Brothers.

Sophie married Joe Jonas that same year, while Priyanka and his brother Nick tied the knot the year prior.

Although she unfollowed Priyanka, Sophie remains following her other sister-in-law Danielle, her two brothers-in-law Kevin and Nick, and her estranged husband Joe.

It comes amid the actress’ ongoing divorce from her husband of four years.

The Jonas Brothers star, 34, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress, 27, last month.

Their split later took a messy turn when Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe at the US District Court in New York, petitioning for the return of their two daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, to her native England.

Earlier this week, Joe and Sophie reached a temporary custody agreement, and later released a joint statement about their co-parenting dynamic.

They told Page Six: “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK.”

“We look forward to being great co-parents,” the pair added.

After reaching this agreement, Joe has now filed to dismiss his petition for dissolution, which he filed in Miami.

Court documents, obtained by Page Six, state Joe and Sophie reached “various agreements” and plan to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues”.

According to court docs obtained by the publication earlier this week, their daughters will remain with Sophie from October 9 until October 21 – during which timeframe she’s permitted to travel with them throughout the US or UK as she pleases.

The 27-year-old will then deliver the girls to their father on October 21, and they’ll remain with him until November 2.

Joe and Sophie will continue to hand off custody to each other through January 7, 2023.

The children will have the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving with Joe and Christmas with Sophie.

At the end of last month, the Game of Thrones actress claimed she had irrefutable proof that she and Joe had been planning a future together in England.

In court documents, Sophie shared a letter allegedly penned by her estranged husband, to persuade a homeowner in Wallingford, Oxford to sell them their $9.1 million estate.

The letter reads: “When my wife and I decided we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our daughter expressed three unwavering requirements: having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house.”

“While many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning, we experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before.”

According to Page Six, Joe claimed he saw himself having picnics there with his daughters Willa and Delphine, alongside the property’s “beautiful walled garden”.

“I have been completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school on the boat and being able to spend a leisurely afternoon cruising to the pub with friends on my very own boat,” Joe allegedly continued. “You have designed your home beautifully – I was incredibly inspired by the layout of the rooms and the energy of the house.”

“I couldn’t help but notice the musicality of the house and the fact it has a huge room ready to be my recording studio is amazing – there is nothing about the design we would want to change.”

The dad-of-two allegedly added that his father-in-law Andrew “is an incredibly keen gardener” that was “suitably impressed” by the home’s vegetable garden.

Speaking about their future, Joe allegedly said he could “envision” their children “growing up here and making this our forever home”.

Joe allegedly concluded that his family would spend “many years” paying “homage to the magic” that the previous homeowner “created”.

The homeowner is said to have accepted the former couple’s offer on the property and a 10 per cent deposit of $914,130 on July 7 – just two months before their split.

Joe and Sophie confirmed their split in a joint statement shared to Instagram last month.

The former couple wrote: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in Miami Dade County on September 5, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.