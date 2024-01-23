Sofia Vergara finally reveals the REAL reason she split from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara has finally revealed the real reason she split from Joe Manganiello.

The couple shocked fans when they announced their breakup last July, after seven years of marriage.

In a statement at the time, the actors said: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

In a new interview with Spanish newspaper El País, Sofia, 51, revealed that she and Joe, 47, disagreed on plans to expand their family.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” she confessed.

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Sofia is already mother to her 32-year-old son Manolo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

The Modern Family star continued: “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children.”

“I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”

Joe filed for divorce from Sofia last summer, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage.

He listed the date of their separation as July 2nd, 2023.

The 47-year-old has since started dating actress Caitlin O’Connor, who he went public with in December.

Meanwhile, Sofia is rumoured to be dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.