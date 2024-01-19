Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old daughter hospitalised after suffering a ‘severe stroke’

Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old daughter has been hospitalised, after suffering a stroke.

The rapper’s daughter, Cori Broadus, shared the news on social media by posting a photo from her hospital bed on Thursday morning.

She captioned the post: “I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

In another post, she added: “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Cori, who was diagnosed with Lupus at six years old, is Snoop Dogg’s only daughter.

Lupus is a disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs.

The hip-hop legend also shares two sons, Corde and Cordell, with his wife Shante Broadus.

Last year, Cori opened up about her lifelong battle with Lupus during an interview with People magazine.

The 24-year-old said she was “better than I’ve ever been” after she stopped taking all her medication.

“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas,” she explained at the time.

“I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey.”