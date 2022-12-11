Singer Becky G announces engagement to footballer Sebastian Lletget

Becky G has announced her engagement to her longtime love Sebastian Lletget.

The singer, 25, has been dating the footballer, 30, for six years.

Becky took to Instagram to share photos of Sebastian’s romantic proposal, and captioned the post: “Our spot forever. 🤍”

Becky gushed about her relationship with Sebastian in an interview with PEOPLE back in October.

She said at the time: “I think a lot of people think relationships just happen — and they don’t just happen. To fall in love is one thing, and I think to stay in love is another. I’m so proud of the fact that he’s my best friend.”

“We’ve been together for over six years now and it’s brand new in many ways because we’re really embracing the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that. And you can’t really force things. But recently things have really been aligning.”