Shocking new details emerge about Jeremy Renner’s near-fatal accident

Shocking new details have emerged about Jeremy Renner’s near-fatal accident.

The actor, who is best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was critically injured after he was run over by a seven-tonne snow plow on Sunday, January 1.

The 51-year-old suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries, and underwent surgery on January 2 after being airlifted to hospital.

According to a 911 emergency log obtained by TMZ, the Hollywood star was “completely crushed” by the snow plow.

The log states that Jeremy’s chest collapsed and his upper torso was crushed by the heavy machinery, and could be heard moaning in the background of the call.

The actor also experienced heavy bleeding from his head and other unknown injuries.

It’s understood Jeremy was using the snow plow to help a family member who’s vehicle was stuck in the snow when the incident occurred near his home in Reno, Nevada.

The 51-year-old then got out of the snow plow to speak to the family member, before he noticed it “starting to roll”.

Jeremy then tried to get back into the drivers seat and subsequently run over.

Police do not suspect foul play, and don’t suspect Renner was at all impaired at the time.

On Tuesday, Jeremy broke his silence on the horrific incident.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, which clearly showed his facial injuries, the actor wrote: “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

A host of famous faces took to the comments section to send their best wishes to their friend and co-star.

Chris Pratt wrote: “Continued prayers your way brutha. ♥️,” Chris Evans said: “Tough as nails. Love you buddy ❤️,” and Chris Hemsworth commented: “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”

Meanwhile Orlando Bloom commented: “Sending prayers brah 🙌🙏💫,” and Paul Bettany said: “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.”