Sharon Stone and family ‘living in fear’ due to obsessive stalker

Sharon Stone and her family are said to be “living in fear” due to an obsessive stalker who has been trying to contact the actress for over two years.

The Basic Instinct star has been subjected to emails and letters from a person named Sandor Boros, who has claimed that he had a secret son with Sharon in the 80s.

According to the MailOnline, the family have hired private investigator to the stars, Paul Barresi, to track down the stalker.

According to Mr. Barresi, the man is “mentally unwell” and was caught on CCTV outside of Sharon’s sister Kelly’s home in May of this year.

In a letter sent to Sharon and her family in August, Mr. Boros said: “From 1987 Sharon was my fiancée and 1988 we had a baby boy. His name was Jason Stone.”

“He was a couple of months old and he died in [an] accident unfortunately. I would like to talk with Sharon about this.”

In the letter, he also admitted to flying out to Los Angeles for a week in May, hoping to talk to Sharon.

Mr Boros said he even took a taxi from the airport to Sharon’s sister Kelly’s home.

In an email Sharon received on October 15, Mr. Boros wrote about the circumstances surrounding their alleged son’s death.

“Even I haven’t got a Death Certificate about him!!!! I have to know everything about his dead. I am willing to interrogation if needs. Please, update me as soon as possible when receiving this email,” he wrote.

“I recently returned from Los Angeles. I went for you and your mum Dorothy to find her address to could talk about all my life that we had made together.”

“I [found] in the house just your eldest brother Michael – 70 years old but he was rude and wanted to call the Police.”

“Please, contact me at my private and encrypted email or the Signal video call.”

The Hollywood private detective, who revealed he was hired by Amber Heard to dig up information on Johnny Depp, found Mr. Boros’ phone number and called the stalker while he was in a London airport, who was about to fly to Hungary.

In a phone call with the family’s private investigator, Mr. Boros was adamant that he wasn’t lying.

“He’s been unrelenting. He’s been pursuing her for the last two years.”, Mr. Barresi explained.

“Lately, he showed up at the mum’s house and then the brother’s house and then the sister’s house.”

“That raised the level of concern for Sharon Stone and her mother, who is 90, and her sister and brother. They were all targets.”

