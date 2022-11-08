Shakira ‘planning to move abroad with children’ following shock split from Gerard Piqué

Shakira is reportedly planning to move abroad with her children following her shock split from Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian singer and the Spanish former footballer announced their split in June, after 11 years together.

Just two months later, Gerard went public with his new girlfriend – 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

El Periódico reported that Shakira and Gerard entered “intense” negotiations at their former family home in Esplugues de Llobregat on the outskirts of Barcelona on Monday afternoon, which didn’t conclude until the early hours on Tuesday morning.

According to Catalan press, the Colombian singer will relocate to Florida with their two sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, in the New Year.

Rival La Vanguardia said: “Milan and Sasha will go with Shakira to Miami.”

“The children will spend Christmas in Barcelona but as soon as 2023 begins, the footballer will say goodbye and assume a painful sacrifice so that the youngsters don’t experience an even more traumatic separation between their parents.” The publication continued: “He will be able to cross the Atlantic Ocean to see them whenever he wants. The costs will be borne by both of them.” Last month, Shakira appeared to take aim at Gerard in her new song Monotonía. The song’s lyrics allude to their acrimonious split; translated to English, the 45-year-old sings: “It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine. It was monotony’s fault. I never said anything but it hurt me. I knew this would happen.” “It’s a necessary goodbye. What used to be incredible became routine. Your lips don’t taste of anything to me. Now it’s the complete opposite.” In the song, the mother-of-two also describes the person she is singing about as being as “cold as Christmas”. The lyrics, translated to English, continue: “You left me because of your narcissism.” “You forgot what you used to be. Distant with your attitude, and that filled me with worry.” Just last month, Shakira opened up about their split for the first time during an interview with Elle. She said: “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation.” “And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.” “I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7,” the Hips Don’t Lie singer continued. “And there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house.” “You know, we can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us. So it’s hard.”

Speaking about her and Gerard’s young children, Shakira said: “I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”

“Sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point,” she added.

“It’s real,” Shakira said of the breakup. “And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media.”

“And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life,” the singer said.

Shakira, 45, started dating the Barcelona footballer, 35, back in 2011, after they met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka in 2010.

The former couple share two children together – nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.