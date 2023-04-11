Shakira issues statement requesting privacy for her children – after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira has issued a statement requesting privacy for her children, after her split from Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian singer confirmed her split from the former footballer last June, after 11 years together.

The former couple and their two children, Milan and Sasha, lived together Barcelona; however, Shakira and her sons have since relocated to Miami.

Shakira took to Instagram on Monday to ask for privacy for her sons after “a very difficult year”.

The mom-of-two wrote: “Dear friends, journalists and media, At this moment of changes in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity from the press around me and my family.”

“Yet my children, Milan and Sasha have lived a very difficult year, suffering an incessant siege and relentless pursuit by paparazzi and various media in Barcelona.”

“As they begin a new phase in their lives, I urge the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy.”

Shakira continued: “I ask you to refrain from following them to the exit or entrance of the school, wait for them at the door of our house, or chase them to their extracurricular activities, and games as it has happened every day in Barcelona in order to obtain photographs or better ratings.”

“I trust that journalists and photographers are sensitive to the situation facing Milan and Sasha and can behave in the most humane way possible with them, given that this is the health and physical and emotional integrity of two under 8 and 10 years of just wishing they could go out on the street, and attend school feeling safe and having the peace of mind not being chased or subjected to constant surveillance of cameras.”

“I extend this petition no longer as an artist, but as a mother who wants to protect and care for the psychological and emotional well-being of her children so that they can live a healthy and happy life, as every child deserves.”

“Thank you for your understanding and support, Shakira.”

Shakira started dating Gerard back in 2011, after they met while filming the music video for her World Cup song Waka Waka in 2010.

At the end of November, Shakira and Gerard signed a custody agreement ahead of the singer moving to Miami with their two sons.

Just two months after his split from Shakira, Gerard went public with his new girlfriend – 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

It is understood Shakira has also recently moved on from her ex, after growing close to a man she met in Miami.